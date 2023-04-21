Blood Money episode 75 w/ The Resistance Chicks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How the Resistance Chicks are Leading the fight against Tyranny
This will air LIVE April 17, 2023, at 6pm PST, 9pm EST
Vem Miller interviews The Resistance Chicks. The Resistance Chicks are sisters, Leah and Michelle Svensson, who run a suburban farm and homestead in southern Ohio. Through their news commentary broadcast, they want to empower people with tools to stand up against tyranny from every direction. They have a worldwide audience and their goal is to bring real, relevant news, with a side of crazy and laughter to help the red pill go down. They stand for a righteous America, the one our Founding Fathers bled and died for America that the Pilgrims sacrificed everything to gain. Having been both educated via home school and the public school, they seek to utilize their years of study on the history and our founding fathers in hopes of right the revisionist history lies we’ve all been taught through public school indoctrination. They end every show with their saying, “It’s not just a Conspiracy Theory if it’s the Truth” because the truth is stranger than fiction. They have a small homestead in the suburbs of Cincinnati where they raise pigs, chickens, and teach people how to live as self sufficient as possible.
