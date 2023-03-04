"My husband’s apocalypse prepping is destroying my life!" 🤦‍♀️ J&G Relationships #4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A (not totally blue-pilled) woman is exacerbated by her husband's obsessive and myopic prepping - amassing $90,000 in secondhand military camping gear - and on the verge of filing for divorce. I explain the "relationshacking" (relationship hacking) pace-lead persuasion method for restoring sanity to their marriage.
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1090-q-a-38#RelationshipQA
📨 Got relationship questions?
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form
Submit them here and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.