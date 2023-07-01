Fall of the Cabal -- Part 1 of 10 -- THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO HMMMMM... by Janet Ossebaard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT... The Fall of the Cabal (1)
Part 1: THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO HMMMMM...
Beginning the search for the Truth, left & right in politics, Wikileaks, the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, and the birth of the Q-phenomenon...
English spoken Part 1 of 10
Reposted with permission
Documentary by award winning researcher and author Janet Ossebaard.
www.fallcabal.com / www.valcabal.nl
Music by Scott Buckley and Serge Narcissoff
