David Geier Breaks the Internet, Early Measles Shots, Lance Schuttler, Ascent Nutrition, Respiratory Health, Mold Free Coffee - The RSB Show 3-26-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: David Geier Breaks the Internet, Early Measles Shots, Lance Schuttler, Ascent Nutrition, Respiratory Health, Mycotoxin Free Coffee, Alfalfa (Medicago Sativa), RFK's School Phone Ban, 5G Health Risks, Microplastics Dangers, Lab-Grown Milk and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/david-geier-breaks-the-internet-early-measles-shots-lance-schuttler-ascent-nutrition-respiratory-health-mycotoxin-free-coffee-alfalfa-medicago-sativa-rfks-school-phone-ban-5g-health-risks/