RT News - November 28 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 28, 2024
rt.com
Russia is said to be striking Ukrainian energy facilities throughout the country, with blackouts being reported in a number of areas. Reports say the outgoing Biden administration is preparing another 725 million dollar weapons package for Ukraine but that's as polls show a majority of Americans are against pumping Kiev with more arms. Islamic terrorist groups launch a large-scale offensive in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo. A strategic army base in the area has reportedly been captured. Despite a ceasefire with Hezbollah, Israel forbids Lebanese civilians from returning home to the south of the country, with the IDF opening fire in one of the towns there. A Sputnik correspondent also became a target.