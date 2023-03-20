P.3 Riccardo Bosi, Dave ‘Guru’ Graham, AustraliaOne: NSW election - EXEMPLARY LEADERS TO SWEEP AWAY DEGENERACY MVI_0498-9,500merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/72a07977-b173-4f58-beca-a706b590af69
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/30996090-ac97-4219-adc2-207d848a404c
Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/aac29291-443e-4743-8fbc-889ba764abe3
Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/35ca02e4-a236-4493-8565-501d0a35722f
We have an exquisite opportunity here in Australia, and New South Welshmen
in particular, to elect two exemplary leaders into the Upper House on March 25th,
2023. Riccardo Bosi and David ‘Guru’ Graham are contesting the election, and if
one or both win a seat, we have the best chance ever in Australia’s history of
beginning the reversal of the diabolical mess that Australia has become. I
include in parts 2 and 4 my visualisation-imagination exercise to lift the odds
of victory. Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be
invalid, especially when I question the motives and calibre of leaders and
officials, bureaucrats, and others.