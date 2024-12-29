Christmas Brews '24: 450 North Sandy Claws Eggnog Sour Ale 4.5/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
@Foxy is the newest member of the batshit crew over on odysee. Welcome aboard!
" Life is what happens while you're making other plans"
I finally got around to the last of the holiday brews. This one is surprisingly good.
Interesting in more of a gourmand way. Not a PBR guy type of thing but really funky and interesting.
5.3 for the ABV, sub 10 for the IBUs and the SRM is a milky off white french vanilla-ish 12.
Thanks for coming by and having a Ho Ho Cold one with us,
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies.
All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1