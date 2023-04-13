Red Heifer Sacrifice Ready April 2024?

In September 2022, 5 seemingly unblemished red heifers were transported from Texas to Israel by Boneh Israel in conjunction with some Protestants. In March 2023, the Temple Institute declared one of the red heifers disqualified for sacrifice. What is a red heifer? Why are certain Jews so concerned about having one? What does the Bible teach about the ashes of red heifer? Is a red heifer needed for Christians? If animal sacrifices are not needed for Christians, does the Bible prophesy future animal sacrifices? If so, will the stopping of them have anything to do with the countdown for the return of Jesus and the establishment of the Kingdom of God according to the Book of Daniel? Did Moriel Barelli of Boneh Israel say he hopes a red heifer will be available for sacrifice by Passover in 2024, which is April 22? Is the sacrifice of a red heifer, like the Temple Institute and Sanhedrin want, going to usher in the Antichrist? Is there any relationship between daily animal sacrifices and the King of the North Beast power? Does the "fate of the world" rely on a red heifer as the Temple Institute has stated? Will the Messiah sacrifice the 'tenth red heifer'? If not, might the Jews do it anyway? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie address these issues.





