Chechen forces major breakthrough to hunt Ukraine in Kursk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Chechen Special Forces Akhmat made a major breakthrough, having hunted down a huge amount of Ukraine-NATO equipment in Kursk. Several armored vehicles were ambushed, captured and destroyed along with their personnel. Over the past 24 hours they have destroyed dozens of other vehicles and military equipment, and a large number of personnel due the Ukrainian blitzkrieg.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/