Maya Alper (Israel) - survivor of the Hamas massacre on Nova Festival tells her moving story.
43 views • 10/20/2023

My guest today is Maya Alper: a courageous, inspirational survivor of the Nova Festival massacre. On Oct. 7, 2023, Maya was working at the Nova Festival when the massacre began by Hamas terrorists. She ran for her life and was hiding inside a bush for 6 hours till she was rescued. Maya published a viral post on Facebook days after the massacre, in which she shared her tremendous powers to handle the atrocity and draw hope - through the most important meditation of her life. This is Maya’s story.


Maya’s viral FB post: https://bit.ly/3Flxbbw

Watch/listen on other platforms: https://linktr.ee/yourethevoice

---

Efrat's Twitter: https://twitter.com/efenigson

Telegram: https://t.me/efenigson

Support Efrat's journalistic work: ⁠https://www.buymeacoffee.com/efenigson⁠

Efrat’s links: https://linktr.ee/efenigson


Source: https://youtu.be/NP_AUYuTCtQ?si=nFT-S6LikRcmuSR6

healthisraelgenocidewhohamaspalestinavaccineinjurymrn
