Maya Alper (Israel) - survivor of the Hamas massacre on Nova Festival tells her moving story.

My guest today is Maya Alper: a courageous, inspirational survivor of the Nova Festival massacre. On Oct. 7, 2023, Maya was working at the Nova Festival when the massacre began by Hamas terrorists. She ran for her life and was hiding inside a bush for 6 hours till she was rescued. Maya published a viral post on Facebook days after the massacre, in which she shared her tremendous powers to handle the atrocity and draw hope - through the most important meditation of her life. This is Maya’s story.
