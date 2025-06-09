© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sulfur Balls of Sodom and Gomorrah
The Bible describes burning sulfur and fire raining down from the sky which permanently destroyed the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah (Genesis 19:24). Is there any evidence still left in the geological record that matches the Bible’s description of what happened to Sodom and Gomorrah?