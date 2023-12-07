Canadas Bank Rate is About To Climb And Destroy All Housing Markets

At this point in Canadian History, we are just about to repeat the GREAT DEPRESSION that was deliberately forced on North America by the elite of the day who had threatened the American Government to accept their banking system or they would crash the stock market, AND THEY DID!



Now, Canadians are having the same thing done to them in the years 2020 to 2023 and it is going to decimate the Canadian housing market and put half of Canadians out on the streets when they can't renew their mortgages.



Now is the time to leave before it is too late!



The Kevin J. Johnston Show - Every Tuesday at 7PM MST / 9PM EST

The show is LIVE ON:

http://www.FreedomReport.ca

AND LIVE ON

http://Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston

http://DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston

http://Facebook.com/MrKevinJJohnston

http://Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

http://Facebook.com/KevinJJohnston300

http://Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston

TikTok - @RealKevinJJohnston





#court #communism #evil #marxism

#banks #banking #bankingsystem #greatdepression #money #cash #mortgage #canada #USA #Trudeau #economy









