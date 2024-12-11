2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 189 – “WHERE IS THE OUTRAGE? – Part 2 (Are you outraged NOW?)”

In our last episode we posed the question, "with everything going on in the world in the way of wars, bioweapons, bioengineering and government corruption, Where is the Outrage"? We reminded everyone that just because Trump was elected and we kept the House and flipped the Senate, that doesn't mean everything is going to be unicorn farts and rainbows.

The same things that were wrong in this world are still wrong and while we do have hope, we can't depend on a "savior" by the name of Trump! We still need to hold the feet of our elected officials to the fire. More than ever, we need to be contacting them by the millions and DEMANDING that they put America First... that they follow the Constitution... that they remember they are the SERVANTS OF THE PEOPLE and not the other way around!

The time is right for taking back the rightful POWER OF THE PEOPLE.

Stay vigilant, stay involved, stay active and STAY OUTRAGED until there is no longer a reason to be.