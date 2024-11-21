HISTORIC: RFK JR NOMINATED FOR HHS SECRETARY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A sea change is expected to come for medical freedom with the historic appointment of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as Secretary of the US Dept of Health & Human Services. But the announcement has set off a cascade of reaction from important medical freedom leaders and media. Del shares his hope for this new era in health reform with a little demo.
#RFKJr #MAHA #HHS #HISTORIC