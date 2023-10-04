BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Episode 8 Silenced with Tommy Robinson - Dr David Martin
What is happening
What is happening
379 views • 10/04/2023

TommyRobinsonOfficial


Tommy Robinson Dr David Martin Urban Scoop COVID-19 WHO Pandemic Wuhan Crime Vaccine Globalism BigPharma

Support our work here - https://urbanscoop.news/supportus/

Dr. Martin is a speaker, author, business executive and inventor.

He has publications in law, medicine, engineering, finance and education. hosted a 2013 TED Talk presentation about finance, and played a starring role in the 2020 documentary “Plandemic: Indoctornation”, and has also appeared as a guest analyst on networks including CNBC and Bloomberg.

He is perhaps most well-known for his stance and research into COVID-19, and as a result, he has been labelled a conspiracy theorist.

His content regularly features topics related to vaccines, mask-wearing, and other so-called health measures that were rolled out on a global scale.

His videos have received millions of views, however, since sharing his opinions, some of his videos have been taken down or censored.

Watch his speech at the European Union here - https://rumble.com/v3ljz64-dr-david-martin-full-speech-at-the-eu.html

gmobigpharmatommy robinsonrand paulglobalismwhobiologicaldepopulationdnahumanbioweaponfaucimodernainjectionkill peoplegain of functioncovid vaccinemrnaralph baricdr david martinexperimental gene therapy
