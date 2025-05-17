Israel's Massive blasts rock Gaza last night - ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MOMENT massive blasts rock Gaza
Netanyahu’s launched ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots’
Adding:
US made a deal with Hamas, then broke it — reports
Hamas had decided to release US citizen Edan Alexander after Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, promised to push Israel to end the blockade and publicly call for a ceasefire.
However, that didn't happen, Basem Naim, a member of the Hamas political bureau, told Drop Site.
"They didn't violate the deal. They threw it in the trash," he added.