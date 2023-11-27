"CHINA IS READY" - (PT 2) NANCY PELOSI, GOD'S JUSTICE, & CHINA AS AN EMBEDDED NATION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#CHINA #USA #WAR WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Another nation exists in the USA- silent, resilient, embedded. A decades-long plan is near completion, a major piece of the puzzle that is America's judgement for sin. Justice is coming for the wicked, a famous political figure will die, and children will be victims of heinous crimes.
READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2023/11/26/china-is-ready-november-25-2023/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
CHANGES AHEAD: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/10/28/changes-ahead-pt-2-2020-2022/
THE GLORY OF THE CHALDEANS' PRIDE: https://youtube.com/watch?v=wwsrRG8QqGg
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected], and please give me some time to reply. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. If you are outside the USA please do not use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *do not* use Cashapp. 🙏🏽 Thank you.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com
BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com
YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog
YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA
APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450
SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice
GOOGLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjEyMTI2ODU1NzYvc291bmRzLnJzcw