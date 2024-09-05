BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukrainian troops fleeing to leave Prechistovka during its liberation
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
248 views • 8 months ago

The assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine flee in disarray, abandoning their weapons and ammunition on the front lines, during the liberation of Prechistovka by the Russian Armed Forces. On September 4, 2024, the Russian Defense Ministry officially confirmed the liberation of the village in South Donetsk by soldiers of the 40th Marine Brigade, the 155th Marine Brigade, and Motorized Riflemen of the Eastern Military District. Three soldiers of the 155th Marine Brigade, confirmed live on video their victory on the battlefield, successfully driving Zelensky's expired men out of Prechistovka. Ukrainian military analyst DeepState, which is connected to Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate, acknowledged the loss of Prechistovka by the end of September 3, that Russian forces had captured the remaining western part of Prechistovka, and established control along a forest strip stretching for 3.4 kilometers.

A few days ago, Russian marines were reported to have advanced, and broken through the Ukrainian defenses in this village. Assault troops from Buryatia or Eastern Siberia, cleared the village, attacking the Ukrainian formation’s stronghold, which was a key part of the Ugledar group’s defenses. Drone footage showed an armored assault detachment of the 5th Tank Brigade and the 40th Marines, involving about 10 infantry fighting vehicles of various types and a motorcycle squad, charging in large numbers against the Ukrainian group. The armored troops closed in, then dismounted infantry were seen attacking the Ukrainian trenches at close range, shaking off enemy troops in their hideout in Prechistovka, which has now been taken.

During the liberation of the village, drone footage from the 40th Marine Brigade captured the moment when Zelensky's remaining troops fled in panic to save their lives. The mass desertion of Ukrainian units of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade and infantry formations of the 68th Jaeger Brigade was recorded, rapidly retreating towards Zolotaya Niva, and likely taking advantage for a few days. Establishing control over Prechistovka, would ultimately cut off the supply of the Ukrainian fortified area of Ugledar, and a large-scale attack on it would be imminent!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


