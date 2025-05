Health Whistleblower Trap, Indian Mysticism, Christians Fooled, Jesuits Hiding Behind Jews

SR 2024-03-05 “Occupy Until I Return”

* HOUSE RULES: NO LICKING YOUR DING-DING

* What REALLY makes you ill?

* Who is responsible for your soul?

* TWO DRINK MENUS

* Save your body, lose your soul.

* SURVIVAL: your tactical plan vs. your strategic plan.

* Being married to Sky Net.

* The allure of East Indian mysticism EXPLAINED.

* Should Christians just curl up and wait for “the Rapture”?

* “Test the spirits!” (and this is how you do that).

* Jordan “Stay In Your OWN Room, Christians!” Peterson

* Michael Malice and Lex Freidman

* Ashley St. Clair and open borders: why is Controlled Opposition telling the truth?

* Do “Conservative dads” need a “sexy calendar”?

* Jesuit-selected extreme Atheists punk “science” and get excessive notoriety.

* Who exactly is Ben Shapiro?

* Wall Street Journal commentator Abigail Shrier: the keys to her success.

* The NEW Seventh Day Adventist logo: does it glorify Satan?

_____________________

