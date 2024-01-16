2019 Israel’s Armor The Israel Lobby and the First Generation of the Palestine Conflict - Walter Hixson
Washington Report on Middle East Affairs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5frVOAuW6Gg
Israel’s Armor: The Israel Lobby and the First Generation of the Palestine Conflict - Walter Hixson
https://www.c-span.org/video/?459045-1/pro-israeli-lobby-influence-us-policy-part-1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.