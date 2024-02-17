© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEWSMAX | Democrats are 'drunk with power': Carl Higbie on Trump's civil fraud penalty
On Friday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl weighs in on former President Donald Trump's civil fraud penalty where he's order to pay $364.8 M, breaks down the NY fraud case against Trump, talks about Fani Willis' father taking the stand during her misconduct hearing, and more on NEWSMAX.
