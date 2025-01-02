Dave McKeegan Freemasonic Left Shoe Ritual - Antarctica

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch as Dave McKeegan is caught on camera performing the infamous Freemasonic Left Boot Ritual, a symbolic pledge of allegiance to Satan. This ritual, steeped in secrecy and occult symbolism, reveals the dark underbelly of Masonic practices. Dive into the connections between Freemasonry and satanic allegiance, exposing the truth behind their veiled rituals. Are these acts mere tradition, or do they signify something far more sinister? Don't miss this eye-opening video as we uncover the reality behind the Masonic facade.
"I am not a flat-earther, but this guy - Dave McKeegan - is a huge Apollo moon landing promoter/shill"
~The Prisoner
Further Info:
http://mason33.org/content/us/alaska-mason/education/Masonic%20Shoe_Aug_2013.pdf
Mirrored - KiNG NiCO
