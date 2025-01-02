BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dave McKeegan Freemasonic Left Shoe Ritual - Antarctica
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
293 views • 6 months ago

Watch as Dave McKeegan is caught on camera performing the infamous Freemasonic Left Boot Ritual, a symbolic pledge of allegiance to Satan. This ritual, steeped in secrecy and occult symbolism, reveals the dark underbelly of Masonic practices. Dive into the connections between Freemasonry and satanic allegiance, exposing the truth behind their veiled rituals. Are these acts mere tradition, or do they signify something far more sinister? Don't miss this eye-opening video as we uncover the reality behind the Masonic facade.

"I am not a flat-earther, but this guy - Dave McKeegan - is a huge Apollo moon landing promoter/shill"

~The Prisoner

Further Info:

http://mason33.org/content/us/alaska-mason/education/Masonic%20Shoe_Aug_2013.pdf

Mirrored - KiNG NiCO


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

antarctica freemasonic gatekeeper dave mckeegan left shoe ritual moon landing hoax shill
