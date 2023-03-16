BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
03-16-2023 Fear & Accountability: Fear Part 2
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
28 followers
1 view • 03/16/2023

Donations - https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=EJX5J66DL8GVY

**Jeremiah10:2  Thus said יהוה , “Do not learn the way of the nations, and do not be awed by the signs of the heavens, for the nations are awed by them.”

Leviticus 18:3  ‘Do not do as they do in the land of Mitsrayim, where you dwelt. And do not do as they do in the land of Kena‛an, where I am bringing you, and do not walk in their laws.

Ezekiel 11:12  “And you shall know that I am יהוה , for you have not walked in My laws nor executed My right-rulings, but have done according to the rulings of the nations which are all around you.

1 Peter 4:3  For we have spent enough of our past lifetime in doing the desire of the nations, having walked in indecencies, lusts, drunkenness, orgies, wild parties, and abominable idolatries, 4  in which they are surprised that you do not run with them in the same flood of loose behaviour, blaspheming,  5  who shall give an account to Him who is ready to judge the living and the dead.


Keywords
accountabilityfear of yahlearn in fear
