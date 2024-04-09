© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breanna Morello EXCLUSIVE: Fmr U.S. AG Bill Barr BLOCKED 2020 election fraud investigations from taking place.
Fmr DOJ official Jeff Clark stood up for election integrity--so now they're trying to have him disbarred. Jeff Clark speaks out after his ethics trial concluded.