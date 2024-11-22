2ND AMENDMENT: Everyone Armed to Preserve Liberty (Founders Warnings)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The founders knew that an armed society was essential to preserving liberty - because they lived it first hand. In fact, this was one of the most critical lessons they passed down to us. In this episode, learn some powerful views from leading founders and old revolutionaries on the right to keep and bear arms as a natural right, on the role of the militia as a defence against both foreign and domestic danger, and the goal that everyone be armed to preserve liberty.
Path to Liberty: November 22, 2024