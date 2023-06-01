© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Vaccine Is Safe, Never Has There Been a Safe Vaccine And Never Will There Be One
A baby is injected with 24 diseases by 24 weeks
Dr. Suzanne Humphries: Are they saying we’re just too stupid to notice that these are maiming and killing people?
The process of vaccination defies the natural function of the immune system; Vaccinated people are among the sickest
They think a baby’s immune system is flawed, their answer is to inject 24 different diseases into a baby by 24 weeks, multiple times
Our children are suffering from more allergies, illness and diseases than ever before due to their barbaric vaccine agenda
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
