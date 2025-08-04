The Museum of What?

August 2025 Newsletter written by Rob Yardley





On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/museum-what

Featured Products: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/category/featured-august-386





Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app

In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe





…my heart standeth in awe of thy word. I rejoice at thy word, as one that findeth great spoil.

—Psalm 119:161-162





The Museum of the Bible (hereafter MotB) in Washington, DC is located just three blocks from the US Capitol. It is an impressive six-story structure with 430,000 square feet of space, and one would hope that it would reflect the awe we feel as we consider God’s Word. The MotB has dozens of potential areas of focus, including the miraculous fulfilled prophecies in the Bible; the historical and scientific accuracy of the Bible in all of its details; why an all-powerful, perfect God has allowed widespread wickedness on earth and cruelty in nature (and God’s ultimate solution); the Lord’s unique relationship with the nation of Israel and the church; the Lord Jesus Christ, Israel’s Messiah, who came to be “…the Christ, the Saviour of the world” (John 4:42); and the Bible’s precise anticipation of the days in which we’re living, to name a few. Unfortunately, the MotB goes to great lengths to avoid these and other critical subjects.