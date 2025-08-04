BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Museum of What?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
44 views • 1 month ago

August 2025 Newsletter written by Rob Yardley


…my heart standeth in awe of thy word. I rejoice at thy word, as one that findeth great spoil.

—Psalm 119:161-162


The Museum of the Bible (hereafter MotB) in Washington, DC is located just three blocks from the US Capitol. It is an impressive six-story structure with 430,000 square feet of space, and one would hope that it would reflect the awe we feel as we consider God’s Word. The MotB has dozens of potential areas of focus, including the miraculous fulfilled prophecies in the Bible; the historical and scientific accuracy of the Bible in all of its details; why an all-powerful, perfect God has allowed widespread wickedness on earth and cruelty in nature (and God’s ultimate solution); the Lord’s unique relationship with the nation of Israel and the church; the Lord Jesus Christ, Israel’s Messiah, who came to be “…the Christ, the Saviour of the world” (John 4:42); and the Bible’s precise anticipation of the days in which we’re living, to name a few. Unfortunately, the MotB goes to great lengths to avoid these and other critical subjects.

Keywords
berean callrob yardleythe museum of whatmuseum of the bible
