BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

KEPT APART INTENTIONALLY. THE OBVIOUS FACT
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • 08/07/2023

These large influencers could easily gather the masses.. easily. Ever wonder why they don't? Ever wonder why they're trying to get you to just overlook certain facts that they themselves, are absolutely, fully aware of? Ever ask yourself why these popular figures don't use their platforms to actually help humanity? Becuz they don't get paid to do that so they... Yep. You got it. Now ask yourself, who IS paying them to not make these very obvious moves to rally the people? If you have an acceptable answer, I'd love to hear it. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
preppingsurvivalresistassemvle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy