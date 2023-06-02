Elon Throttles Mat Walsh's "What is a Woman"? Should I Cancel my Twitter Blue Check?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Should I cancel my Blue Check mark after Elon Musk throttles the distribution of the daily wire and Matt Walsh is "What is a Woman"?I mean, wasn't a large part of the reason that he originally purchased Twitter was because the company suspended the Babylon bee for "miss gingering" Rachel Levine, which was Twitter's excuse to throttle the airing of the movie now.
#freespeech #whatisawoman #twitter #mattwalsh
