Elon Throttles Mat Walsh's "What is a Woman"? Should I Cancel my Twitter Blue Check?
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
345 followers
51 views • 06/02/2023

Should I cancel my Blue Check mark after Elon Musk throttles the distribution of the daily wire and Matt Walsh is "What is a Woman"?I mean, wasn't a large part of the reason that he originally purchased Twitter was because the company suspended the Babylon bee for "miss gingering" Rachel Levine, which was Twitter's excuse to throttle the airing of the movie now.

#freespeech #whatisawoman #twitter #mattwalsh


Keywords
bill of rightsfirst amendmenttwitterchinaben shapiroelon muskus politicscivil rightstransfree-speechdaily wirematt walshtransitioningbabylon beewhat is a womanblue checkwhat is a woman on twitterd transitionblue checkmark
