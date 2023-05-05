Rep. Mike Gallagher wrote a letter asking FBI Director Christopher Wray to explain the secret CCP's police station in New York and how many more such secret service organizations are undetected

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2g5mnv18c8
众议院中国问题特别委员会主席：麦克-加拉格尔议员，写了一封信，要求联邦调查局局长克里斯托弗-雷，解释一下关于纽约中共秘密警察站的事情，以及还有多少这样的中共特务组织是没有被发现的。
Rep. Mike Gallagher, Chairman of the House Select Committee on China, wrote a letter asking FBI Director Christopher Wray to explain the secret Chinese Communist Party's police station in New York and how many more such secret service organizations are undetected.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #WinnTucson #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp