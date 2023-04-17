The Knowledge of His Will

March 5th, 2023

Pastor Dean preaches about experiencing new wine, the new covenant, and how it all centers around obeying the Spirit of God. We need Christians to continually obey the Holy Spirit; going where He says to go, and doing what he says to do. The new covenant requires us to surrender everything we have to Jesus and leave our own will behind. Every person in the world is chasing something, what are you chasing?

"Nevertheless I tell you the truth; It is expedient for you that I go away: for if I go not away, the Comforter will not come unto you; but if I depart, I will send him unto you." John 16:7