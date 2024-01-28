Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
service members killed by Iran-backed militants WHAT BIDEN THE SERVICE MEMBERS WASN'T TOONY ENOUGHT FOR YOU?
channel image
AmericaTheGreat1776
23 Subscribers
102 views
Published a month ago

Biden, at the very end of a campaign stop in South Carolina, finally responds to the three American service members killed by Iran-backed militants in the Middle East: "We had a tough day last night"

Supporting Ways

Get 20% Off Blackout Coffee with Code: JOSED20 (The America First coffee CO)

https://www.blackoutcoffee.com/?p=SJtFTa5Z6 Gold and Silver

Lot of 5- 1 OZ President Donald j trump silver round .999 fine

https://ebay.us/Q6ixx1

1 OZ Gold American Eagle $50 coin BU

https://ebay.us/Nqnfck

Tube of 20- 1 OZ President Donald j trump silver round .999 fine

https://ebay.us/rp1u3V

(Verified) Cash App: $americanthegreat1776

(Verified) Revolut: @jstore

Thank You





Keywords
iraneastmiddlebidenterroristservicememberskilledmilitants

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket