Elizabeth Warren Takes on Egg Prices, Proving Again She May Be the Dumbest Member of the US Senate
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
783 followers
Follow
178 views • 4 months ago

Senator Elizabeth Warren claims that egg prices are skyrocketing. She blames corporate greed and is calling on the Department of Justice to investigate.


The problem is that egg prices dropped considerably a couple of months ago and have been stable ever since. While legacy media and most Democrats have moved on to defending MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, Senator Warren continues to make eggs her mission, facts be damned.


Find JD Rucker:


- Website: https://americafirstreport.com

- X - https://x.com/jdrucker

- Substack - https://jdrucker.substack.com

- Rumble - https://jdrucker.com/rumble

- Everything: https://jdrucker.com/find


Our Sponsors:


- Survival Food and Gear: https://jdrucker.com/survive

- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis

- Long-Term Food: https://jdrucker.com/food

- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto

- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars

- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://jdrgold.com

- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee

- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds

- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr

Keywords
elizabeth warrendepartment of justicecorporate greedeggsthe jd rucker show
