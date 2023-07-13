© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Matt Gaetz
Today, FBI Director Wray said the bureau has never investigated the speech of parents at school board meetings.
FBI whistleblower @realSteveFriend testified to the contrary and said he was personally directed by the bureau to surveil school board meetings.
Maybe a criminal referral for perjury is in Director Wray’s future. Maybe he deserves it on more than one count…