Justin Trudeau Responds To Resignation of Finance Minister ( FULL SPEECH ) | Maverick News
Maverick News
Maverick News
79 views • 6 months ago

Maverick News Special Broadcast!!!!


Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Government in CHAOS. Finance Minister Resigns ( Chrystia Freeland ). Fall Economic Statement Released revealing MASSIVE DEFICIT!


Special Call In Show!


Please support Free Speech By Donating at:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdonations.com


Visit Maverick News:

https://www.,mavericknews.ca

or

https://www.mavericknewschannel.com


Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL

Maverick News: Freedom Reporters

https://rumble.com/c/Maverick

Keywords
trumpliberalmagawoketrudeau
