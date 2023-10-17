Moment Palestinian Doctor Is Forced To Identify Son Killed In Airstrike While On Shift 😢

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from ITV News
17 Oct 2023
A Palestinian doctor was forced to identify the body of one of his sons, in the hospital where he was working, after he was killed in an Israeli air strike.
Dr Mohammed Abu Moussa has spent the past week treating Gazan civilians injured in the conflict which has killed at least 2,750 Palestinians.
But during a shift at the ER, he was told his own family had been brought to the hospital after their home was bombed.