Do You Need It Or Not? Hudson Valley NY Real Estate Agent Discusses Signage for Your Property!

42 views • 08/16/2023

Chris specializes in helping 1st time home buyers and investors find the deals they really want!

Chris is a Home Masonry Expert and realtor with a combined 40+ years of property management, sales and renovation.

Licensed for the states of NY and FL

It's Chris Berger with another Berger Point! BTW Chris is a Ringo Starr Groupie too!

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.