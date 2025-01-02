❗️Dead Suspect in Tesla Cybertruck explosion is 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger

❗️Police have identified the suspect in the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, who previously served in the US Army, KTNV-TV reports.

Musk previously suggested that the Cybertruck explosion could be a terrorist attack and could be connected to the tragedy in New Orleans: both cars, according to him, were rented through the same service.

Adding from Musk:

The Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas was caused by fireworks or a bomb in the cabin, but not the electric car itself, Musk said.

Info about this guy:

Matthew Leavelsberger, 37, who is believed to be the driver of the Cybertruck that exploded in Las Vegas, is listed on LinkedIn as a chief operating officer and former chief of intelligence for Special Forces.



Earlier it became known that a former US military man was also involved in the terrorist attack in New Orleans yesterday.



ABC even reports that the suspect in the Las Vegas bombing served at the same military base as the terrorist responsible for the attack in New Orleans.

