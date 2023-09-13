© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Did CNN Find Osama Bin Laden?
MINUTES OF HORROR
#news #conspiracy #theory #war #september #cnn
How Did a News organization like CNN find Osama Bin Laden? William Cooper a conspiracy theorist touched on this weird theory of how Osama may have been a plant all along.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YXATrKRnGY