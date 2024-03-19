NY Woman Inherits Home from Deceased Parents -- Squatters have Her Arrested

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A woman in Queens, New York, inherited a house from her parents, and discovered squatters living inside. She called the police to have them arrested, instead she was the one who was. This is what happens when you vote for Democrats and socialist who want to strip our nation of property rights.
#propertyrights #squatters #woke #homeownership