More Hidden Financial News & Central Banker’s Dictatorship Disguised as Liberalism w/ Andy Schectman





Learn how you can protect your assets with Gold and Silver at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Follow and support my work on Locals at https://locals.com/sarahwestall/feed or on Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

See dramatic results with peptides! Go to https//SarahWestall.com/shop - use code "Sarah10" to save 10%

*

Andy Schectman returns to the program to expose the global power shifts unfolding behind the scenes—shifts that most Americans remain dangerously unaware of. While the media, academia, and elected officials are mostly silent, unelected financial elites are stepping into unprecedented positions of authority. Canada is now led by Mark Carney, a central banker turned Prime Minister, and the Bank for International Settlements is headed by Agustín Carstens, Mexico’s former finance minister—a sign that the global economic realignment is being orchestrated far beyond the ballot box.

This conversation is part of our ongoing Friday night series, where we pull back the curtain on the forces reshaping the world—and how they will directly impact your financial future and national sovereignty.

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further



