Quo Vadis





Jan 21, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for January 20, 2024.





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro for January 20:





Dear children, I love you and I have come from Heaven to call you to sincere conversion.





Be docile to My Call.





Take care of your spiritual life and be like Jesus in everything.





I know each one of you by name and I will pray to My Jesus for you.





Dense darkness will come over the House of God.





A dangerous bird will flee from the eagle.





Be attentive.





Do not allow anything to move you away from the truth.





Courage!





Tomorrow will be better for men and women of faith.





Whatever happens, do not turn away from Jesus and His true Church.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you along a safe path.





Onward in defence of the truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on March 26, 2020:





Dear children, you are living in a time of great spiritual confusion.





Bend your knees in prayer.





You will yet see horrors on Earth.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I want to tell you that God is making haste.





Do not live far from the path of conversion.





Dense darkness covers the whole Earth.





Seek the Light of the Lord.





Let yourselves be enlightened by the Holy Spirit and you will be victorious.





In these difficult times, pay attention.





The devil will act against men and women of faith.





You are heading for a future of great confusion and many will lose their faith. Courage.





Do not feel alone. My Son Jesus is with you.





Give your best and you will contribute to the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





Do not forget: in everything, God first.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





