The Origins & Evolution of LGBTQ Tyranny in America

“Straight America has been asleep on a deadly battlefield with a relentless enemy that is waging total war.” Investigative journalist William F. Jasper wrote those words in the June 8, 1998 issue of The New American magazine in an article titled “Queering of America.” That issue correctly predicted that the LGBTQ army was seeking more than tolerance — it would demand full approval.





In this episode, Mr. Jasper joins TNA TV host Paul Dragu and TNA executive senior editor Steve Bonta to discuss the top-down forces that set in motion the depraved and tyrannical LGBTQ machine 100 years ago, the truth about the destructiveness of non-heterosexual lifestyles, and whether Western civilization can beat back this destructive force and reclaim its virtuous values.





