READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119 PE
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
12 followers
0
1 view • 03/24/2023

READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119

129 PE. Your testimonies are wonderful; Therefore my soul keeps them.

130 The entrance of Your words gives light; It gives understanding to the simple.

131 I opened my mouth and panted, For I longed for Your commandments.

132 Look upon me and be merciful to me, As Your custom is toward those who love Your name.

133 Direct my steps by Your word, And let no iniquity have dominion over me.

134 Redeem me from the oppression of man, That I may keep Your precepts.

135 Make Your face shine upon Your servant, And teach me Your statutes.

136 Rivers of water run down from my eyes, Because men do not keep Your law.

(Ps. 119:129-136 NKJ)

biblechristianscripture reading
