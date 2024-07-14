Israeli strike in Damascus!

💥🇸🇾 From local Syrian sources:

- The aggression was carried out on several waves and the Syrian air defenses shot down several missiles .

- Initial information indicates that the Israeli aggression targeted a point near the Dummar project on the slopes of Qasioun and Jamraya as well.

- A building in Kafr Sousa neighborhood in central Damascus was reportedly hit.

- The explosions that are still being heard in Damascus are coming from a hit on an ammunition depot.

- Firefighting and rescue teams rushed to the targeted places.

- No casualties have been reported yet.

and,,,

Reports in Syria:

Among the dead in the attack were members of Hezbollah and the Revolutionary Guards.