Israeli strike in Damascus!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇸🇾 From local Syrian sources:
- The aggression was carried out on several waves and the Syrian air defenses shot down several missiles .
- Initial information indicates that the Israeli aggression targeted a point near the Dummar project on the slopes of Qasioun and Jamraya as well.
- A building in Kafr Sousa neighborhood in central Damascus was reportedly hit.
- The explosions that are still being heard in Damascus are coming from a hit on an ammunition depot.
- Firefighting and rescue teams rushed to the targeted places.
- No casualties have been reported yet.
and,,,
Reports in Syria:
Among the dead in the attack were members of Hezbollah and the Revolutionary Guards.