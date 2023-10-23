BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The History of EMFs, Preventing and Treating EMF Toxicity
The Mercury Channel
The Mercury Channel
51 views • 10/23/2023

Here I talk about how EMF toxicity has been around for 100 years. I show how spooky2 scalar and quantum entanglement technology can prevent and treat EMF toxicity.

drbillmcgrawc.om, contact me for consultation and training for Spooky2 Rife technology.

Use the Spooky2 coupon "bill1019" to get 5% off all Spooky2 equipment at Spooky2-mall.com.

