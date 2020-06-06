David Dees 1957-2020

Art in video is public domain:Identifier DDees-com-illustrations

*Spacing is 1.07-seconds using non-copyrighted music. This version is 4-minutes versus the 3-minutes on the first.

The story: David was eventually targeted. In 2010 he began to experience unusual events that are common to "truthers" who become popular and attract too much attention. In 2012 political pressure was applied to kick David out of Sweden entirely, and in fact, he was. But just prior to that, in 2011, I was introduced to David through a mutual friend, Jeff Rense. Fast forward nine years later, Jeff faithfully attended to David at a hospice facility until the very end -- and, in fact -- Jeff visited David the night before he passed. Rense has set up a David Dees tribute page, with 97 high quality, expandable illustrations -- a small selection of David's vast creations. My good friend and NASA astronaut, Dr. Brian O'Leary, died in the same manner -- namely, electromagneticallly induced cancer. There are a variety of electromagnetic agents -- a form of DEW (direct energy weaponry -- the same technology used to create these horrific fires we've been seeing on the West Coast over the past few years -- which they employ to take out selected individuals, families and even entire communities). For these types of cancers, there is no cure.

