Cardio Miracle ProImmune and Dulsa qualify as an Aneustat!

The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
1
99 views • 2 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Darren Brett Conrad: In your presentation, you mentioned solutions, Cardio Miracle and the ProImmune

Judy Mikovits, PhD: and Dulsa.

Darren Brett Conrad: and Dulsa, I drink those mixtures every morning and every evening. And I remember, you know, meeting with you at your at your place, and you're like, hey, what would you like something to drink? And then you're like, that was one of the options. I was like, perfect. But yeah, so can you tell us a little bit about those products?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: The whole thing about those products is they fit the Genyous Omnitura, 2010 patent, meaning they are an Aneustat. You need to block three pathways. It's a recipe. They're powdered fruits and vegetables in a very specific recipe of Cardio Miracle. And it's alkaline earth minerals. It's transition minerals.

It's minerals that are linked to amino acids, not pills, only nature can do this. Only plants and animals and the animals, the cows, metabolize. It's critically important to have the minerals first.

The ProImmune is a radiation protection. So I endorse these three powders, Dulsa hits the mTOR pathway that was missing the minerals according to the genetic code, that are in none of our plants.

The alkaline earth minerals, the transition minerals, like zinc. You don't take vitamin D, you make vitamin D.

07/10/2025 - Get On The Ark with Darren Brett Conrad: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1vOGwXyLYBdJB

Patents: https://therealdrjudy.com/patents

Aneustat: https://omnituratherapeutics.com/about-aneustat

- Cardio Miracle: https://cardiomiracle.com/drjudy

- ProImmune: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/proimmuner-immune-formulation-200r-3-5-oz-100-g.html

- Dulsa: https://dulsalife.com/?bg_ref=QUJy5gqmHn

Keywords
healthnewsnutritiontruthproductssolutionjudy mikovitsaneustat
