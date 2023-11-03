Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warnings and Rebuke To Us. Many hold the truth of God in unrighteosness. The Antichrist will be a Religio- Political leader. He will not bring you peace and safety but death and destruction. He will hasten you path to hell as you gain the world and lose your soul following everyone else as they claim to serve God but deny his power walking around in fear.