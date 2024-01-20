Some IDF Abandoning Gaza Due To Mental Health Issues – Facing Horrors Of Own War Crimes Comes With A Price !

MIRRORED from Hindustan Times
''Zionism is a dehumanising ideology that persists at the expense of Palestinian suffering, and trauma should serve as a poignant wake-up call. As long as Zionism is ongoing, post-traumatic Zionism disorder (PTZD) will remain undiagnosed - only treatable as a physical condition, through chemicals and escapism.''
The Haaretz report includes testimonies from lone soldiers who said that joining the army was “as easy as signing up for a library card”, and how the IOF didn’t bother checking their medical or psychological profile. Most soldiers lie about their history of drug and/or alcohol abuse and/or other severe mental health issues. For many of these volunteers, the IOF is an escape from their educational failure or drug abuse back home.
Israeli critics call the program a pointless drain on the system, given the budget allocated to manage lone soldiers’ well-being and the numbers of suicide and dropouts. Absent from this analysis, however, is the fact that the Israeli army is a fertile ground for fanatics, extremists, and aggression addicts from around the world, which is why the project continues to be funded.
